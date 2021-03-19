President Kovind holds talks with Chilean counterpart, says India-Chile ties have promising future
President Ram Nath Kovind held talks with his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera and said the ties between the two nations have a promising future.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:33 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind held talks with his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera and said the ties between the two nations have a promising future. "Had an engaging conversation with Sebastian Pinera. We will continue to maintain close contact. Chile is India's key partner in the Latin America region. India-Chile bilateral ties have a promising future," tweeted President Kovind on Friday.
President Kovind visited Chile in 2019 at the invitation of Pinera. During the visit, the two leaders had held a detailed discussions in a meeting that constitutes a milestone in the historic and friendly relationship, characterised by a broad mutual understanding. (ANI)
