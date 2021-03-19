Left Menu

Joe Biden to nominate Bill Nelson as NASA administrator

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Bill Nelson to serve as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator.

US President Joe Biden (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Bill Nelson to serve as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator. According to a White House statement, Nelson -- a former US Senator -- is a fifth-generation Floridian whose family came to Florida in 1829. He has served in public office over four decades, first in the state legislature and US Congress, then as State Treasurer.

He was elected three times to the United States Senate, representing the third-largest state for 18 years. His committees included the breadth of government policy from defence, intelligence, and foreign policy to finance, commerce and health care, the statement said. Nelson chaired the Space Subcommittee in the US House of Representatives for six years and in the Senate, he was the Chairman or Ranking Member of the Senate Space and Science Subcommittee and Ranking Member of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The statement further said that Nelson conducted 12 medical experiments, including the first American stress test in space and a cancer research experiment sponsored by university researchers. In the Senate, he was known as the go-to senator for the nation's space program. He now serves on the NASA Advisory Council. (ANI)

