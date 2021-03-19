US Defence Secy meets PM Modi, expresses desire to enhance strategic partnership for peace in Indo-Pacific
US Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin III met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and expressed America's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:20 IST
US Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin III met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and expressed America's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. A PMO release said the Prime Minister welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order.
PM Modi outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties. He requested Secretary Austin to convey his best wishes to President Biden.
Secretary Austin reiterated the US government's continued commitment towards strengthening the bilateral defence relations between the two countries. He conveyed greetings of President Biden to the Prime Minister.
PM Modi said in a tweet that India and the US are committed to a bilateral strategic partnership that is a force for global good. Secretary Austin is on a three-day official visit to India. It is the first visit to the country by a top official of the Biden administration. (ANI)
