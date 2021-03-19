US Defence Secy meets NSA Ajit Doval
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:38 IST
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday. Secretary Austin, who arrived in Delhi earlier in the day, is on a three-day official visit to the country. It is the first visit to India by a top official of the Biden administration.
In a tweet after his arrival, Secretary Austin said he was thrilled to be in India and the two countries will work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. "Thrilled to be here in India. The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
