Left Menu

Germany reports 17,482 new COVID-19 infections

Germany's reported daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply on Friday as the country registered 17,482 new cases in one day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:10 IST
Germany reports 17,482 new COVID-19 infections
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], March 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Germany's reported daily COVID-19 infections continued to rise sharply on Friday as the country registered 17,482 new cases in one day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday. The increase in infections was "clearly exponential," RKI Vice President Lars Schaade said at a press conference, adding that the incidence rate was "gaining momentum."

The COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 citizens in Germany in the past seven days increased from 90 on Thursday to 95.6. The increase in the number of cases was largely due to the more infectious variant B.1.1.7 that was first detected in the UK. "We are therefore, unfortunately, facing another difficult few weeks," said Schaade.

Minister of Health Jens Spahn said at the press conference that an "honest analysis" of the current situation would lead him to say that "there are not yet enough vaccines in Europe to stop the third wave through vaccination alone." Even if vaccine deliveries by the European Union (EU) were accelerated, "it will still take several weeks before the risk groups are fully vaccinated," Spahn said. "Only then can we also talk about broader reopening."

As of Thursday, over 3.17 million Germans had been fully vaccinated, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 3.8 percent, according to the RKI. The precautionary suspension of the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine in Germany was lifted on Thursday following the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) recommendation.

To date, almost 2.63 million COVID-19 infections have been officially registered in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic. The death toll climbed to 74,358 on Friday, according to the RKI. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With only 8 days to go for polls Purulia's tribal villagers unaware of election date, say no govt has made their life better

By Joymala Bagchi With only eight days to go for the first phase of assembly election in West Bengal, residents of tribal villages in Bandwan assembly constituency in Purulia district namely Kunchia, Guludi, Dhurbraj Kara, Burikhun, Salodia...

U.S. shipped 22 million COVID-19 shots this week -White House

A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May.Jeff Zients, th...

Akhilesh urges farmers to stay united

Describing the BJP a party that divides, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Friday urged farmers to remain united, saying a government committed to their welfare is possible only if they maintain harmony and brotherhood.Since the ...

Youth getting trained in folk theatre to revive culture of Kashmir valley

Senior artists and art lovers in Srinagar are motivating youth to learn the basics of folk theatre by organising various workshops. Artists like Shah Jahan Bhagat have been organising workshops for the youth so that the century-old culture ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021