Biden stumbles twice, falls while running up stairs of Air Force One

US President Joe Biden stumbled twice and then fell while running up the steps of Air Force One on Friday but it was "nothing more than a misstep on the stairs and he did not require any attention from the medical team."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:12 IST
Biden falls three times stumbling up stairs of Air Force One (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden stumbled twice and then fell while running up the steps of Air Force One on Friday but it was "nothing more than a misstep on the stairs and he did not require any attention from the medical team." The 78-year-old commander in chief tripped twice before falling over the third time as he flew up the stairs of the idling aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, reported New York Post.

Biden appeared to take a moment to dust off his knee before finally making his way to the top. He then gave a salute before ducking into the cabin. According to New York Post, President and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with the Asian community in Atlanta following Tuesday's mass shooting at area spas and massage parlors that left eight people, including six Asian women, dead.

"I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I'm happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tweeted. In November, Biden suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. (ANI)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

