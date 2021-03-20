Left Menu

Volcano in southwestern Iceland erupts, flight warning issued

Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the southwest Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) tweeted on Friday.

ANI | Reykjavik | Updated: 20-03-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 09:47 IST
Volcano in southwestern Iceland erupts, flight warning issued
Volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland (Photo/Credit: Icelandic Meteorological Office - IMO tweet) . Image Credit: ANI

Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the southwest Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) tweeted on Friday. "A volcanic eruption started this evening at 20:45 near Fagradalsfjall in Geldingadalur," IMO said in a tweet.

"The eruption is considered small at this stage and the eruptive fissure is app. 500 m long. The magma area is app. 1km2. Lava fountains are small," it further said in the tweet. Iceland's Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management is advising people within several miles of the volcano to close their windows and stay indoors to avoid the effects of volcanic gas in the air.

"Volcanic gas pollution is expected to extend as far as Thorlakshofn and to continue into the night. People are asked to close windows and stay indoors. The status and amount of Sulfur Dioxide Pollution (SO2) emissions from the eruption are being assessed," the agency tweeted late Friday. Iceland has more than 30 active and extinct volcanoes. The huge 1784 eruption of Laki caused a famine that killed about a quarter of Iceland's population. In April 2010, the eruption of Eyjafjallajokull resulted in a significant air traffic disruption in Europe.

According to CNN, people were urged to avoid the Reykjanesbraut highway on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, which connects Greater Reykjavik to Iceland's Keflavik International Airport. "First responders need to be able to drive freely to assess the situation. Scientists are working on assessing the eruption," the authority tweeted.

The eruption comes after weeks of increased seismic activity on the peninsula, with some 400 earthquakes detected in the region on Thursday morning alone, according to the IMO. "This is somewhat less seismic activity in comparison to previous mornings where the numbers have been around 1,000 earthquakes," the IMO said in a tweet on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harris, Karatsev continue upsets to set up Dubai final clash

Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets at the Dubai Championships by beating the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-7 5, 6-4, 7-6 6 in the semifinals on Saturday.The 81st-ranked South African saved three of the four break points he faced for...

Coca-Cola India Reinvigorates Its Vision of Creating a World Without Waste

On World Recycling Day, Coca-Cola India reinforces its commitment towards one of its key Sustainability priorities of Waste Management. Aligned with the Government of Indias Swachh Bharat Clean India Mission, Plastic Waste Management Rules ...

China's first local coronavirus case since Feb was vaccinated - state media

Chinas first local coronavirus case since February was a staff worker at a hospital and had received two shots of a vaccine between end-January and early February, state media reported on Saturday. The patient, identified by her surname Liu...

Revenue on track, reserves down in FIFA virus-era accounts

FIFA expects to hit its four-year revenue target of 6.44 billion up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite the coronavirus pandemic.Total spending of 1.04 billion in 2020 included 270 million in grants to soccer bodies worldwide as part of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021