Japan wants to accept no more than 90,000 foreign citizens at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], March 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government expects that the number of foreign citizens who will attend the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo will not exceed 90,000, Japanese media reported on Saturday. Some 15,000 foreign athletes will compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, while the other 75,000 include coaches, referees, representatives of media, and sponsors, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported citing its sources.

On Saturday, organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are expected to hold talks to decide whether to allow foreign spectators to the games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially to be held in 2020 but postponed to July-August 2021 over the pandemic. (ANI/Sputnik)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)