Left Menu

Georgia officials helped 'save our democracy': Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) praised the Georgia officials for helping to "save our democracy" by standing up to pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies over the 2020 election.

ANI | Atlanta | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:40 IST
Georgia officials helped 'save our democracy': Biden
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) praised the Georgia officials for helping to "save our democracy" by standing up to pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies over the 2020 election. According to The Hill, the President delivered remarks in Atlanta condemning violence and discrimination against the Asian American community after eight people, six of whom were Asian, were shot and killed there Tuesday evening.

But he used the second half of his speech to credit Georgia with both securing his victory and delivering Democrats the majority in the Senate. In a veiled attack, Biden slammed Trump who spent weeks challenging Georgia's election results, making unproven claims of fraud and pressuring state officials to overturn the result.

"The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry. And there's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated," Trump said in a January phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as reported by The Hill. Georgia -- that is called the The Peach State -- is one of several this year where Republicans have introduced new restrictions on early and mail-in voting after Democratic victories in November.

"All I want to do is this," Trump continued. "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state." "This is a democracy, and the right to vote is fundamental. The fact that there was a record turnout in America in the last election, in the midst of a pandemic, should be something we celebrated, not attacked," Biden said.

"The fact that you held a free and fair election in Georgia that stood up to recount after recount, court case after court case, is something you should be proud of. The fact that your poll workers, your election workers, your volunteers, your local officials, your state officials, your courts stood up to the immense pressure with character and honesty and integrity helped save our democracy. And this country will long be grateful for it," he added. The President won the state of Georgia and its 16 electoral votes by nearly 12,000 votes in November, flipping a state that Trump won in 2016 by more than 100,000 votes.

Democratic Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock went on to win a pair of Senate runoffs in the state in January after the former President spent the following weeks casting doubt on the security of the state's elections. Biden stood up for the state's election system and touted the impact of those victories in his speech on Friday. "For those folks who either already have or will soon have $1,400 in their pockets, you can thank Senators Warnock and Ossoff," Biden said. "But for their votes, it would not have happened."

Ossoff and Warnock gave Democrats 50 seats in the upper chamber of the US Congress which, coupled with control of the White House, handed them a narrow majority. Congress earlier this month passed Biden's American Rescue Plan, which included the USD 1,400 checks, in a 50-49 vote through the budget reconciliation process, which requires a simple majority in both chambers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly again pay a price

One year ago, Bergamos state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care. Army trucks ferried the dead from the citys overtaxed crematorium in images ...

Rains, thunderstorm hit parts of Madhya Pradesh

People in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday woke up to a bit of chill following overnight rains, thunderstorms, squalls, and hail witnessed in some districts, an official from the India Meteorological Department IMD said.According to the ...

SHO suspended after 2 labourers die following consumption of spurious liquor in UP

A station house officer SHO of police has been suspended for laxity in duty after two labourers died and 19 people fell ill allegedly because of consumption of spurious liquor in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said on ...

Rugby-Chiefs snap losing streak with stunning comeback in Wellington

The Waikato Chiefs secured their first win in 12 matches after staging a stunning second-half comeback to beat the Wellington Hurricanes 35-29 in the battle of the Super Rugby Aotearoa strugglers on Saturday. The Chiefs trailed 26-7 at half...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021