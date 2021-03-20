Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan tests COVID positive after taking Chinese vaccine

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, his special assistant on national health services, Faisal Sultan, said on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:51 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, his special assistant on national health services, Faisal Sultan, said on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Sultan said that Khan is self-isolating at home. This comes days after Imran Khan received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home," Sultan tweeted. Khan, 67, was vaccinated on Thursday with the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Pakistan has reported 623,135 coronavirus cases so far. Over 13,700 people have died in the country due to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

