Three killed, 32 injured after bus crashes in Sri Lanka
At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday.ANI | Colombo | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:52 IST
At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday. The accident took place at around 7:15 am (local time) when the bus plunged into a precipice in the Passara area, Colombo Page reported citing a police statement.
According to the Passara police, the private bus, which was travelling from Lunugala to Colombo, fell into a precipice of about 200 feet near the 13-mile post on Badulla Monaragala road. An investigation is underway. (ANI)
