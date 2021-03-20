Left Menu

Three killed, 32 injured after bus crashes in Sri Lanka

At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:52 IST
Three killed, 32 injured after bus crashes in Sri Lanka
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday. The accident took place at around 7:15 am (local time) when the bus plunged into a precipice in the Passara area, Colombo Page reported citing a police statement.

According to the Passara police, the private bus, which was travelling from Lunugala to Colombo, fell into a precipice of about 200 feet near the 13-mile post on Badulla Monaragala road. An investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi has stolen money meant for COVID-19 management: Mamata.

PM Narendra Modi has stolen money meant for COVID-19 management Mamata....

IT dept detects over Rs 200-cr black income after raids on Mumbai mobile accessories dealers

The Income Tax Department has detected an undisclosed income of over Rs 200 crore after it raided some Mumbai-based dealers involved in the business of mobile accessories by allegedly under-invoicing imports from China, the CBDT said Saturd...

BJP not getting proper candidates for Bengal assembly polls, naming MPs as nominees: Mamata at Panskura rally.

BJP not getting proper candidates for Bengal assembly polls, naming MPs as nominees Mamata at Panskura rally....

Woman, son electrocuted as high-tension wire falls on houses

A 65-year-old woman and her son were electrocuted while two others sustained injuries when a high-tension wire fell on some houses at a village here, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said the incident took pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021