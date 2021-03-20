Left Menu

Malaysia reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Malaysia reported 1,671 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the national total to 331,713, the Health Ministry said.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:18 IST
Malaysia reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,671 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the national total to 331,713, the Health Ministry said. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 1,669 local transmissions.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,229. Another 1,585 patients have been released after recovery, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 316,042, or 95.3 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 14,442 active cases, 151 are being held in intensive care and 64 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Lizzo launches reality TV search and Armie Hammer accused of rape, claim 'outrageous'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lizzo launches reality TV search for big grrrlsU.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. Its time to find my dream team of beautifully tale...

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by Chinas state-owned...

All England Open: Sindhu bows out after losing in semifinal

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing to Thailands Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final. The reigning world champion lost to sixth seed Chochuwong in straight games 21-17, 21-9 in 45...

Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The government ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021