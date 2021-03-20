Left Menu

Bullet train service partially suspended in Tokyo following earthquake

Following a strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale, the services on the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line have been partially suspended in Tokyo, said East Japan Railway Company on Saturday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:28 IST
Bullet train service partially suspended in Tokyo following earthquake
Bullet train service partially suspended in Tokyo after earthquake (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Following a strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale, the services on the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line have been partially suspended in Tokyo, said East Japan Railway Company on Saturday. The earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan at a depth of 60 km on Saturday evening.

East Japan Railway Company said the affected areas are between Omiya and Hachinohe stations, also Tokyo and Morioka stations, NHK World reported. The Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line is expected to resume at 10 pm (local time), the company said.

There have been no reports of abnormalities at nuclear power plants in areas affected by the quake, said Japan's nuclear regulator. Also, no loss of human lives has been reported as of now. The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities had been found as of shortly before 7 pm (local time) at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear power plants in Fukushima Prefecture, the Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi Prefecture, and the Tokai Daini nuclear plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, NHK World reported.

Japan lies along what is called the Pacific Ring of Fire, an imaginary horseshoe-shaped zone that follows the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur. The quake comes a little over a month after a 7.3 temblor struck neighbouring Fukushima Prefecture. The February 14 quake caused widespread power outages and left dozens injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Lizzo launches reality TV search and Armie Hammer accused of rape, claim 'outrageous'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lizzo launches reality TV search for big grrrlsU.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. Its time to find my dream team of beautifully tale...

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by Chinas state-owned...

All England Open: Sindhu bows out after losing in semifinal

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing to Thailands Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final. The reigning world champion lost to sixth seed Chochuwong in straight games 21-17, 21-9 in 45...

Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The government ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021