Left Menu

Nepal gives emergency approval to India's Covaxin

Nepal has approved India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for emergency use.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:51 IST
Nepal gives emergency approval to India's Covaxin
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has approved India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for emergency use. With this, the number of vaccines granted emergency use authorisation in the Himalayan nation has reached three, Kathmandu Post reported.

A meeting of the drug advisory committee of the Department of Drug Administration on Friday decided to issue a conditional emergency use authorisation to the vaccine, according to a press statement issued by the department. Bharat Biotech had applied for emergency use authorisation for its vaccine on January 13.

Of the three applications filed on January 13, the department had first granted emergency use authorisation to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on January 15. Serum Institute of India is manufacturing AstraZeneca vaccine 'Covishield'. Nepal also granted emergency use authorisation to BBIBP-CorV vaccine, developed by China's Sinopharm on February 17.

Nepal launched the first phase of the vaccination campaign on January 27 earlier this year and administered vaccines to the frontline workers. So far, over 1,700,000 people have taken the first shot in the first and second phases of the vaccination campaign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany: police clash with protesters against virus measures

Protesters in a central German city clashed with police on Saturday over coronavirus measures, with officers using water cannons, pepper spray and batons against people trying to break through police barriers, the German news agency dpa rep...

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19....

Chaudhary, Verma win silver and bronze

Indias Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively in the mens 10m air pistol final on the second competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.The fancied world number four Chaudhary ...

Focus on new areas opened up by govt: Sitharaman to students

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the opening up of areas that were till now completely reserved for the governmentoffers immediate possibility for university graduates to become entrepreneurs.The private sectorhas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021