Pakistan may impose smart lockdowns in coming days, says interior minister after Covid-19 cases surge

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Pakistan government may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days, but decision-makers will also take into account the impact of such a decision on the poor and working classes.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:17 IST
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Pakistan government may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days, but decision-makers will also take into account the impact of such a decision on the poor and working classes. This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who had taken a Chinese vaccine tested Covid-19 positive.

It is possible the government may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days, Geo News reported citing Pakistan Minister Rasheed as saying. According to sources, there is no plan for an immediate lockdown in Islamabad and that any decision in this regard can only be taken on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Geo News reported.

After reports began to circulate of a nationwide lockdown, Rasheed issued a video statement and said, "I did not say at all that a lockdown will begin on Monday. False reports attributed to me have been circulating." He said that he had responded to various channels' beepers and had said that on Monday, in coronavirus hotspots, the NCOC "may consider smart lockdowns".

"I did not speak of a complete, nationwide lockdown at all. So I wish to say to everyone, this is a false report being circulated," Rasheed said. He added that the decision, in any case, will be taken by the NCOC and does not fall under the purview of the interior ministry.

On Saturday, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has been on the rise and jumped from 8 per cent a day earlier to nearly 10 per cent. With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 623,135 and the active cases in the country stand at 27,188.

Additionally, the country lost 42 people to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 13,799. (ANI)

