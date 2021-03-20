Left Menu

Indonesia reports 5,656 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,656 within one day to 1,455,788, with the death toll adding by 108 to 39,447, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,656 within one day to 1,455,788, with the death toll adding by 108 to 39,447, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry, 5,760 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,284,725.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,937 new cases, West Java 822, East Java 289, Yogyakarta 242 and Banten 233.

No new positive cases were found in West Sulawesi province. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

