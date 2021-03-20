Iran reports 7,540 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 1.8 mln

Tehran [Iran], March 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry on Saturday reported 7,540 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total nationwide number to 1,793,805. The pandemic has so far claimed 61,724 lives in Iran, up by 75 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 849 were hospitalized, said Lari. A total of 1,536,606 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,849 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 12,099,761 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran by Saturday. (ANI/Xinhua)

