Left Menu

Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive

Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan contracted the virus.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:43 IST
Pakistan PM's wife Bushra Bibi tests Covid-19 positive
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan contracted the virus. Earlier in the day, it was reported that PM Imran Khan had tested positive for the virus and was currently in home isolation. He was vaccinated on Thursday with the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Confirming that the first lady had contracted the virus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari, wished her a speedy recovery. "Vaccines are safe and must be taken, #PMIK had his first shot just a day ago, before which he was exposed already. Please do get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and fight the fake news," he said.

Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed, taking to Twitter, also confirmed Bushra Bibi had tested positive for coronavirus, as he wished her a swift recovery. "Lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi! May Allah give them a speedy recovery," he said.

The first lady's health conditions have not been disclosed at the moment, but Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the premier was "fit and doing well." Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has been on the rise and jumped from 8 per cent a day earlier to nearly 10 per cent.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 623,135 and the active cases in the country stand at 27,188. Additionally, the country lost 42 people to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 13,799. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Kohli leads from front, India clinch T20 series against England

Virat Kohli led from the front as India prevailed in a high-scoring decider, beating England by 36 runs in the final Twenty20 International to complete a 3-2 series victory on Saturday. Rohit Sharma smashed 64 and Kohli remained not out on ...

India beat England by 36 runs in fifth Twenty20 to claim series 3-2.

India beat England by 36 runs in fifth Twenty20 to claim series 3-2....

Step counters, wearable fitness trackers helpful in shedding weight

The findings of a pooled data analysis of existing evidence suggests that wearable fitness trackers and step counters are helpful in shedding pounds for people who are overweight, obese, or who have weight-related health conditions. The ana...

J-K chief justice inaugurates sub-judge court complex in Udhampur

Chief Justice of the common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal on Saturday inaugurated the sub-judge court complex in Udhampur district here, an official spokesperson said.The new complex, built at a cost of Rs 5.40 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021