Left Menu

Pak High Commission funding hardline Hefazat-e-Islam to protest against PM Modi: Bangladesh Chhatra League chief

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka is "secretly funding" hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh to stage protests against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) president Al Nahean Khan Joy.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:26 IST
Pak High Commission funding hardline Hefazat-e-Islam to protest against PM Modi: Bangladesh Chhatra League chief
Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh was one of the organizers of the rally. . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka is "secretly funding" hardline Islamist organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh to stage protests against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) president Al Nahean Khan Joy. Taking to Twitter, Joy, the president of BCL, the student wing of Bangladesh ruling Awami League, said the people of Bangladesh condemn the attempt by Pakistan spy agency ISI.

"Pak Flag of Pakistan HC #Dhaka's #SecretFunding for @HIBofficial @Hefazot to protest against India Flag of India & its PM @narendramodi. We, #secular & #democratic people of #Bangladesh condemn this attempt by Pak agency #ISI. #Shame on @GovtofPakistan, protector of #Terrorists around the globe," tweeted Joy. On Friday, a rally was taken out in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka against the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi.

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh was one of the organisers of the rally. An umbrella platform for ulema (religious scholars), Hefazat-e-Islam was established in 2010 in Chittagong ostensibly to defend Islam from ruling Awami League's allegedly anti-Islamic policies, especially a proposed policy to confer equal inheritance rights to women.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive on March 26 to celebrate Bangladesh's 50 years of independence. A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the visit is in connection with the commemoration of three epochal events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

Prime Minister Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015. During the visit, Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour.

Apart from holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi will call on Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM okays direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in Planning and Statistics Dept

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in the Planning and Statistics Department, according to an official release. The CM has approved the proposal to send the requisitions to the Rajastha...

Albania donates COVID-19 vaccines to Kosovo health workers

Hundreds of health workers from Kosovo travelled to Albania on Saturday to be inoculated against COVID-19 after the neighbouring country offered to donate some of its supplies. Kosovo, where Albanians are a majority, is the only country in ...

Cong releases 39 more candidates for West Bengal

The Congress released another list of 39 candidates on Saturday night for the West Bengal Assembly election.The candidates declared today are for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the election.It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in B...

Scuffles and arrests as anti-lockdown protesters march through London

Scuffles broke out as anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday, defying police warnings for them to stay away due to coronavirus restrictions. Police said they made 13 arrests for COVID regulation breaches after u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021