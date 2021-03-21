Left Menu

Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!

Hundreds of Taiwanese found it the hard way the truth in the saying that there is no such thing as a free lunch!

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:50 IST
Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of Taiwanese found it the hard way the truth in the saying that there is no such thing as a free lunch! Lured by an offer of free or discounted meals by a Japanese sushi restaurant to people for anyone with the name "salmon" household registration offices have been flooded with people applying to change their name, reported Taipei Times.

The offer by Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro led many people to change their names. In Taichung, a college student surnamed Kuo changed her name to Kuo "Salmon Rice Bowl", while a student at National Taichung University of Science and Technology changed his name to "Chou Shih-en feels salmon soup really tastes good."

After the name-changing craze attracted media attention, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lee De-Wei during a plenary session on Friday proposed that before a name change application takes effect, there should be a buffer period of two weeks or one month, so that people can think carefully before going through with it. People should be prevented from changing their names again for three years, to prevent wasting administrative resources, Lee said during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan, reported Taipei Times.

The Constitution protects people's right to change their name, while regulations only allow a person to change their name three times, Premier Su Tseng-chang said in response but added that Lee's proposals could be considered. Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-Yung said that before the restaurant marketed the offer, there were already 10 people named after salmon.

Hsu advised people not to change their names randomly, as it could be troublesome to correct official documents, such as graduation certificates, reported Taipei Times. Meanwhile, by Friday, 159 people who changed their names for the promotion had reverted to their original names, Department of Household Registration data showed.

The Japanese restaurant on Wednesday and Thursday offered free meals and discounts to people whose names contained "salmon," or those with homophonic names or characters, 298 people applied at household registration offices to change their names. The restaurant promised those with proof of the unusual moniker could receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half-price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 per cent off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deswal, Bhaker, Nivetha fire as India win women's pistol team gold

Indias terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha claimed the gold medal by some distance in the womens team 10m air pistol event in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.The Indians shot 16 in the gold medal round t...

Gold imports slip 3.3 pc to USD 26.11 bn in Apr-Feb

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the countrys current account deficit CAD, fell 3.3 percent to USD 26.11 billion during April-February 2020-21, according to the commerce ministry data.Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 27 billion...

Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer - TASS

Russias ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. T...

Japan PM vows no virus rebound as emergency measures end

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Sunday to do his utmost to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus ahead of the Olympic torch relay and his upcoming visit to Washington.Suga was addressing his ruling Liberal Democratic Partys a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021