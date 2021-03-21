UK celebrates living bridge with India, over game of cricket

To coincide with England's ongoing cricket tour of India, Nijhawan Group, Travel Boutique Online (TBO) Group, Vistara, Visa Facilitation Services Global (VFS) Global, and the UK Government organised a cricket tournament at the Warriors Cricket Club in Gurugram. The tournament on Saturday celebrated the unique living bridge of people who connect the UK and India, including through a shared love for sport and travel.

The day saw a ten-over match tournament played between four teams: The British High Commission Lions and teams representing VFS Global, Vistara and the Travel Trade. As a keen cricketer himself, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, attended and played in the tournament. At the close of play, Travel Trade 11 was crowned winners.

"It was an absolute delight to indulge in my passion for cricket while promoting the unbreakable people-people links between the UK-India. I'm grateful to our friends and partners from the travel and tourism industry who made today possible. It was a well-deserved win for Travel Trade 11," said Alex Ellis, High Commissioner to India. "The Covid pandemic has had a profound impact on life for everyone and all businesses have suffered, including the travel industry. But I'm pleased to see some signs of recovery and revival including through the excellent UK-India partnership on vaccines. I have no doubt that tourism, and sports tourism, in particular, will once again strengthen the living bridge between our two nations," said the High Commissioner.

"Approximately 100,000 people travelled from India to the UK to watch the 2019 Cricket World Cup and I am sure Indian fans are keen to travel to the UK later this year to follow their team in England. And - once restrictions lift - we can't wait to welcome them!" added Alex. (ANI)

