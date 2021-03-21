Left Menu

UK celebrates living bridge with India, over game of cricket

To coincide with England's ongoing cricket tour of India, Nijhawan Group, Travel Boutique Online (TBO) Group, Vistara, Visa Facilitation Services Global (VFS) Global, and the UK Government organised a cricket tournament at the Warriors Cricket Club in Gurugram.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:05 IST
UK celebrates living bridge with India, over game of cricket
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis takes field for BHC Lions . Image Credit: ANI

To coincide with England's ongoing cricket tour of India, Nijhawan Group, Travel Boutique Online (TBO) Group, Vistara, Visa Facilitation Services Global (VFS) Global, and the UK Government organised a cricket tournament at the Warriors Cricket Club in Gurugram. The tournament on Saturday celebrated the unique living bridge of people who connect the UK and India, including through a shared love for sport and travel.

The day saw a ten-over match tournament played between four teams: The British High Commission Lions and teams representing VFS Global, Vistara and the Travel Trade. As a keen cricketer himself, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, attended and played in the tournament. At the close of play, Travel Trade 11 was crowned winners.

"It was an absolute delight to indulge in my passion for cricket while promoting the unbreakable people-people links between the UK-India. I'm grateful to our friends and partners from the travel and tourism industry who made today possible. It was a well-deserved win for Travel Trade 11," said Alex Ellis, High Commissioner to India. "The Covid pandemic has had a profound impact on life for everyone and all businesses have suffered, including the travel industry. But I'm pleased to see some signs of recovery and revival including through the excellent UK-India partnership on vaccines. I have no doubt that tourism, and sports tourism, in particular, will once again strengthen the living bridge between our two nations," said the High Commissioner.

"Approximately 100,000 people travelled from India to the UK to watch the 2019 Cricket World Cup and I am sure Indian fans are keen to travel to the UK later this year to follow their team in England. And - once restrictions lift - we can't wait to welcome them!" added Alex. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deswal, Bhaker, Nivetha fire as India win women's pistol team gold

Indias terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha claimed the gold medal by some distance in the womens team 10m air pistol event in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.The Indians shot 16 in the gold medal round t...

Gold imports slip 3.3 pc to USD 26.11 bn in Apr-Feb

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the countrys current account deficit CAD, fell 3.3 percent to USD 26.11 billion during April-February 2020-21, according to the commerce ministry data.Imports of the yellow metal stood at USD 27 billion...

Russian envoy to U.S. back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer - TASS

Russias ambassador to the United States arrived in Moscow on Sunday for discussions on how to address sliding U.S.-Russia relations after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the TASS news agency reported. T...

Japan PM vows no virus rebound as emergency measures end

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Sunday to do his utmost to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus ahead of the Olympic torch relay and his upcoming visit to Washington.Suga was addressing his ruling Liberal Democratic Partys a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021