Republic of Congo's principal opposition candidate hospitalized with COVID-19

The opposition presidential candidate in the Republic of Congo, was hospitalized in Brazzaville after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on the eve of the elections scheduled for Sunday, his campaign manager said.

ANI | Brazzaville | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:59 IST
Presidential elections in the Republic of Congo (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Brazzaville [Congo], March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The opposition presidential candidate in the Republic of Congo, was hospitalized in Brazzaville after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on the eve of the elections scheduled for Sunday, his campaign manager said. The 61-year-old candidate missed his last election campaign on Friday after fearing he might have malaria.

His campaign manager Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda confirmed the authenticity of a video broadcast on the internet which showed Kolelas wearing an oxygen mask on a bed. "My dear compatriots, I am in trouble. I am fighting death. However, I ask you to stand up and vote for change. I would not have fought for nothing," the candidate said in the video.

The presidential election is taking place this Sunday, with seven candidates running for the position, including President Denis Sassou Nguesso and his main opponent Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas who came second in 2016. (ANI/Xinhua)

