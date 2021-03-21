Left Menu

The diplomatic, cultural significance of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his two-day Bangladesh visit starting from March 26, the itinerary has multiple significance as it will not only be a diplomatic tour but also bridge the cultural connect of the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:31 IST
The diplomatic, cultural significance of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his two-day Bangladesh visit starting from March 26, the itinerary has multiple significance as it will not only be a diplomatic tour but also bridge the cultural connect of the two countries.

Marked as PM Modi's first visit abroad in 15 months, he will be the Guest of Honour during the National Day programme on March 26, said the External Affairs Ministry. After one year he will resume his schedule which was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina held a virtual summit on December 17 last year during which both sides highlighted plans for greater connectivity.

On March 26, PM Modi will participate in Mujib Borsho or the birth centenary of Bangladesh's father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic ties and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation. During his trip to Bangladesh, Modi will hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina and they are likely to sign Memorandum of Understandings between the two countries.

On the cultural tour, this is the first time that PM Modi will also visit places outside Dhaka. On March 27 he has planned to visit Rahman's memorial in the Bangabandhu shrine in Tungipara which is about 420 kilometres from Dhaka, known as Bangabandhu memorial. Tungipara is the place of birth of Rahman, the architect of the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence also the place where he lies buried at 'Bangabandhu mausoleum'.

Along with Tungipara, the Indian Prime Minister will also pay respect to Harichand Thakur at his shrine in Orakandi. Thakur was the founder of the Matua sect, a community that holds significance in the cultural ethos of Bengal. Harichand Thakur's shrine in Orakandi is the founder of the Matua Mahasangha, which was a religious reformation movement that originated in Orakandi in about circa 1860.

On March 27, PM Modi will visit the famous Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira. During the visit to two temples, PM Modi is expected to exchange views with the locals as wells.

PM Modi was scheduled to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year. But his visit was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on March 9, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh via video conferencing, with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina saying that political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade.

The bridge is built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Hogg happy for Russell to return to Scotland helm

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg is more than willing to give up the flyhalf berth for Fridays Six Nations finale in France despite leading his side from the pivot position to a 52-10 romp over Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday. Hogg started at ...

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

If AIADMK wins, it will be BJP's victory, DMK chief Stalin tells people

Even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single seat, the victor would be a BJP MLA and hence people should vote for his party and its allies in the April 6 Assembly elections, DMK president M K Stalin appealed to the electorate here on S...

UP's Shahjahanpur gears up to celebrate Holi with a difference

Continuing an 18th century tradition that celebrates communal amity, the festival of colours in this Uttar Pradesh town will begin not with gulal but with revellers hurling footwear at a Laat Saab procession featuring a buffalo cart and a h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021