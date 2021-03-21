Left Menu

Philippines logs 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, 663,794 in total

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) Sunday reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 663,794. The Philippines has registered over 7,000 daily infections in the past three days. On Saturday, the country logged 7,999 new cases, the highest ever daily tally since the outbreak began in January last year.

The death toll climbed to 12,968 after 39 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.The DOH urged people living with other persons, including the vulnerable, to wear a mask even inside their homes to avoid household transmission. "Mask at home when not alone," a DOH advisory said, stressing the need to practice preventive measures "at all times and in all settings." "All households must ensure adequate fresh air circulation by opening windows and using fans to allow increased airflow," the advisory read.

The DOH also urged the public to stay at home and suspend all non-essential travel "to reduce contact rate with people." (ANI/Xinhua)

