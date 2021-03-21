Left Menu

After surge in COVID-19 cases, Pakistan may extend closure of schools

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Pakistan government may extend the closure of schools and other educational institutions in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 16:24 IST
After surge in COVID-19 cases, Pakistan may extend closure of schools
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Pakistan government may extend the closure of schools and other educational institutions in the country. As the country is currently witnessing the third wave of coronavirus, which the government sees as deadlier than the first two waves, the federal education officials warn if the situation gets out of control, schools will be closed for in-person learning for more time. They don't see the educational institutions reopen in near future, The News International reported.

The government has closed educational institutions in seven Punjab cities, Peshawar and Islamabad from March 15 to March 28 in light of a spike in COVID-19 cases. Some officials claim that as the fasting month is to begin before the middle of next month (April), there is a high likelihood of the government announcing the resumption of in-person learning after the post-Ramazan Eid festival.

The educational institutions were closed across the country twice last year due to the growing coronavirus cases. First, the in-person classes were suspended in late February 2020. They resumed in phases from September 15, 2020. Later, the second wave of coronavirus caused the closure of educational institutions from November 26, 2020, to January 18, 2021, The News International further reported. A decision about the resumption of in-person classes will be taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country's nerve centre on tackling the virus, after consulting federal and provincial educational authorities.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has been on the rise and jumped from 8 per cent a day earlier to nearly 10 per cent. The national death toll in the country increased to an overall 13,843, and 44 more deaths with 3,677 fresh infections recorded in the past 24 hours on Sunday.

This comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's new central bank chief to meet bankers as lira teeters

Turkeys new central bank chief will hold a call with bank CEOs on Sunday afternoon, a day after he was appointed in a shock leadership overhaul that left investors predicting quick rate cuts and a lira selloff, two sources told Reuters. In ...

Special measures to attract women voters in Nalbari district

The Nalbari district administration in Assam has taken several special measures to attract women voters during the upcoming state assembly election, an official said.The special measures include polling stations in which all the polling off...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women in Lucknow.Updated reports from shooting World Cup in New Delhi.I-League match reports STORIES ...

For first time, NTPC Bongaigaon's output crosses installed capacity

The output of state-run power major NTPCs Bongaigaon plant in Assam has crossed its installed capacity of 750 MW for the first time since the commissioning of all its units two years ago, an official statement said on Sunday.The plant achie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021