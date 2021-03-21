Left Menu

Russia registers 9,299 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 9,299 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,632 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,456,869, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 9,299 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,632 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,456,869, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday. "Over the past day, 9,299 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,117 cases (12 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,456,869, with the rate of increase at 0.22 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,511 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,728 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 881 new cases, down from 899 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 648 new cases, up from 651 on Friday. The response center reported 371 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 392 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 95,030.

Total recoveries increased by 8,743 over the given period, down from 11,279 the day before, and reached 4,069,395.

