6 killed after truck plunges into Nepal's Marsyangdi river

Six people were killed and two others injured after a truck plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal's Manang district. The accident took place on Saturday after the truck en route to Manang from Besisahar in Lamjung, lost control and skidded off the road at Khotro, The Himalayan Times reported citing a police statement.

There were eight passengers in the truck, including the driver and co-driver. The truck fell some 50 metres below, killing three on the spot and injuring five others, informed Om Prakash Pun, Police Inspector at District Police Office, Lamjung.

Meanwhile, among the critically injured persons, two -- Dhanman and BK-- died while undergoing treatment on Saturday night at the Lamjung District Hospital, added Inspector Pun. The deceased have been identified as Manisha Gurung (35), Manisha Jalkashi Gurung (36) and Liun Gurung (7), all from Naso Rural Municipality-4; and Dhanman BK (28), of Chame Rural Municipality, Laxman Nepali (21) of Marshyangdi Rural Municipality-5, The Himalayan Times reported.

It further reported that three injured people who were referred to Bharatpur-based Old Medical College, 3-year-old Thiyon Gurung of Naso-1, breathed his last during the course of treatment on Saturday night (local time). Truck driver Suman Tamang (24) of Bhanu Municipality-3 in Tanahun and Mel Gurung (7) of Naso-3 are receiving treatment there. (ANI)

