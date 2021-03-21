Left Menu

Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone: Report

A Chinese warplane intruded into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:52 IST
Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese warplane intruded into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said. This was the first incursion since March 17. Over the past few months, Taiwan has reported incursion by Chinese warplanes into ADIZ almost daily.

Air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries to detect incursions into their airspace. Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the "host" nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification.

According to Taiwan News, the Air Force scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to the Chinese plane and deployed its air defence missile systems to monitor the aircraft's activity. The plane, a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, emerged from the area on the border between the Chinese provinces of Fujian and Guangdong Saturday morning before flying across the Taiwan Strait in a southeasterly direction.

The new incursions come amidst escalated tensions in the region as Beijing ramped up pressure on Taipei. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.

Wu Qian, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defence, on January 28 "warned" the people wanting "Taiwan independence" and said that "those who play with fire will set themselves on fire, and seeking 'Taiwan independence' means nothing but war". According to an article by The Global Times, a Chinese state media, Taiwan's "mainland affairs council" has warned that any of the mainland's words and deeds that deliberately provoke Taiwan's bottom line may cause far-reaching effects that the mainland cannot bear.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...

MP: siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shiv...

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban.

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021