8 killed in separate road accidents in Bangladesh's Faridpur
Eight people were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Madhukhali and Bhanga sub-districts of Bangladesh's Faridpur on Sunday.ANI | Faridpur | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:14 IST
Eight people were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Madhukhali and Bhanga sub-districts of Bangladesh's Faridpur on Sunday. In the Madhukhali sub-district, six people including a woman and a child were killed when a truck collided with a microbus on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the Majhkandi area, reports Dhaka Tribune, citing UNB.
As per the reports, the accident occurred around 9 am when the truck hit the Dhaka-bound microbus from Magura, leaving two people dead on the spot and 14 others injured, said Mohammad Russell, assistant sub-inspector of Kanaipur highway police outpost. The injured were taken to a local hospital where four of them were declared dead. Two students were killed in another road mishap when a private car hit a motorbike at Bishwa Road in the early hours in the Bhanga sub-district on Sunday.
Police seized the vehicles at both locations but drivers managed to flee the scene. (ANI)
