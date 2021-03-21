Left Menu

Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases exceed 300,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 302,480 after 2,541 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Sunday.

ANI | Sofia | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:36 IST
Bulgaria's COVID-19 cases exceed 300,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sofia [Bulgaria], March 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 302,480 after 2,541 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, official data showed on Sunday. The death toll in the country has risen to 11,966 after 34 patients died from COVID-19 in the last day, while the number of recoveries rose by 641 to 234,237, according to the country's COVID-19 information portal.

At the same time, the current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive-care patients rose to 8,545 and 691 respectively. Additionally, 3,822 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to only 366,547. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.37 crore seized in Erode district in 20 days: Collector

Cash, gold jewels and other items worth Rs 1.37 crore have been seized from 65 people over the last 20 days in different parts of Erode district, said its Collector-cum-Election Officer C Kathiravan on Sunday.The seizure was made in view of...

Ghana's bauxite deal with Chinese state-owned firm poses environmental risk: Report

Ghanas bauxite deal with a Chinese state-owned firm draws sharp criticism from environmentalists who warned that mining in the countrys key forests would pose environmental risks. In 2018, Ghana signed a bauxite-for infrastructure deal with...

Goa ambulance firm to help train people in emergency first aid

A firm contracted by the Goa government to provide free ambulance services will now train families to provide emergency first aid, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.He said GVK EMRI 108, which currently operates a free amb...

Ganemat Sekhon wins India's first World Cup medal in women's skeet

Young Indian shooter Ganemat Sekhon won the countrys first-ever ISSF World Cup medal in the womens skeet event when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.However, in the mens skeet final, Gurjoat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021