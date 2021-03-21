Imran Khan thanks everyone for good wishes for recovery from COVID-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is self-isolating after contracting coronavirus, thanked everyone for their good wishes and prayers on Sunday. "I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and I from Covid 19," Imran Khan wrote in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister's tweet came hours after Imran Khan's special assistant on national health services Faisal Sultan said that the Pakistani premier has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home. Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, two days after getting his first dose of Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive for the virus, hours after Khan contracted the virus. The death toll in Pakistan increased to an overall 13,843, and 44 more deaths with 3,677 fresh infections were recorded in the past 24 hours on Sunday. (ANI)