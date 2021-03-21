Left Menu

Two blasts hit Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Two separate blasts in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, killed one civilian and wounded another on Sunday, the Tolonews reported, citing police.

ANI | Jalalabad | Updated: 21-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 21:56 IST
Two blasts hit Afghanistan's Nangarhar province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two separate blasts in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, killed one civilian and wounded another on Sunday, the Tolonews reported, citing police. The police said the first blast happened close to the Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock in Jalalabad's district 1, which results in the death of the municipality worker.

The second blast which wounded one civilian, occurred in the Chawke-e-Talashi area in the city's district 1, said the officials, according to Tolonews. No group, including the Taliban, has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, according to TOLOnews.

Similar incidents have been frequently occurring in some Afghan provinces in recent times, the officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People should make decisive move, not to leave hung Assembly: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that both AIADMK and DMK are not support-worthy and people should make a decision in this Assembly elections and not leave the hung Assembly. Both AIADMK DMK arent support-worthy. They ...

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...

'Don't want to investigate such matter', Julio Ribeiro refuses to probe Param Bir's claims

Former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro on Sunday rejected NCP chief Sharad Pawars suggestion that he should probe ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singhs claims that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended police officer Sachin Waze to collec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021