Qatar, Mauritania discuss possibility of resuming diplomatic relations

The foreign ministers of Qatar and Mauritania, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, respectively, have discussed the possibility of restoring diplomatic relations severed in 2017, the Qatari Foreign Minister said.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 22-03-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 09:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Doha [Qatar], March 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The foreign ministers of Qatar and Mauritania, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, respectively, have discussed the possibility of restoring diplomatic relations severed in 2017, the Qatari Foreign Minister said. "I met with my brother Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad today in Doha. We reviewed bilateral relations and the resumption of diplomatic relations between our brotherly countries," al-Thani wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Mauritania's foreign minister visited Doha on Sunday, for the first time in over three and a half years. Mauritania severed diplomatic relations with Qatar in 2017, after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut relations with Doha over its perceived support of terrorism, something that Qatar has repeatedly denied.

In January, a reconciliation agreement was signed with Qatar at the Saudi-hosted 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the three-and-a-half-year-long sea, air and land blockade of Qatar was lifted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

