Left Menu

Friendship with Bolivia reaching greater heights as 'Made in India' vaccines arrives in La Paz

Bolivia on Monday received India-made COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

ANI | La Paz (Bolivia) | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:03 IST
Friendship with Bolivia reaching greater heights as 'Made in India' vaccines arrives in La Paz
Made-in-India Vaccine arrives in Bolivia (Photo/credit: Jaishankar tweeter). Image Credit: ANI

Bolivia on Monday received India-made COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. "A friendship reaching greater heights. Made in India vaccines arrive in La Paz, Bolivia," S Jaishankar, External Affairs Ministry of India said in a tweet today.

La Paz is the administrative capital of Bolivia and is the third-most populous city in Bolivia. Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. 72 countries have received vaccines from India under this program. Countries that have received Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines include Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, Myanmar, and other Gulf nations.

"India has provided medical supplies to 150 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, out of which 82 were given as a grant," Jaishankar has said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Cabinet approves highly expensive prices for COVID-19 vaccines

The Federal Cabinet in Pakistan has approved the highly expensive prices recommended by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan DRAP for COVID-19 vaccines imported by private companies. The price for Russias Sputnik V vaccine has been fix...

Brexit reality stokes fears for the peace in Northern Ireland

The deep anger among some pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit trade barriers that cut it off from the rest of the United Kingdom is emblazoned along the road from Belfast to the mainly Protestant port town of Larne.Po...

ISSF WC: India bags gold in 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event

India won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range. The pair of Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan...

Having one personal doctor might lead to unnecessary health screenings: Study

The findings of a recent study by the University of Florida suggested that male patients who have a single general physician were more likely to receive a prostate cancer screening test during a period when the test was not recommended by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021