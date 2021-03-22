Friendship with Bolivia reaching greater heights as 'Made in India' vaccines arrives in La Paz

Bolivia on Monday received India-made COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. "A friendship reaching greater heights. Made in India vaccines arrive in La Paz, Bolivia," S Jaishankar, External Affairs Ministry of India said in a tweet today.

La Paz is the administrative capital of Bolivia and is the third-most populous city in Bolivia. Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. 72 countries have received vaccines from India under this program. Countries that have received Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines include Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, Myanmar, and other Gulf nations.

Advertisement

"India has provided medical supplies to 150 nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, out of which 82 were given as a grant," Jaishankar has said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)