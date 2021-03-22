Left Menu

Diplomats denied access during Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig's trial in China

Several diplomats were denied access to a Chinese court on Monday as the detained Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig went on trial in Beijing on espionage charges.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:09 IST
Diplomats denied access during Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig's trial in China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Several diplomats were denied access to a Chinese court on Monday as the detained Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig went on trial in Beijing on espionage charges. Canada's charge d'Affairs Jim Nickel on Monday accused China of breaching international treaty obligations by denying consular officials access to their citizens, CNN reported.

"Michael Kovrig has been detained for two years now, he's been arbitrarily detained, and now we see the court process itself is not transparent, and we're very troubled by this," he said. Nickel said that access had been denied to diplomats because it was a 'so-called national security case'.

Diplomats and journalists were met by a large presence of police personnel and repeated attempts to enter the building before the trial went underway were rebuffed, CNN reported citing reporters. Former diplomat Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been detained in China since their arrest in December 2018, following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

Kovrig was accused of having used an ordinary passport and business visa to enter China to steal sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017, while Spavor was accused of being a key source of intelligence for Kovrig, the Chinese government mouthpiece had reported. Spavor had gone on trial in Dandong, on Friday, which was held behind closed doors and lasted for only two hours. The court said that it would "deliver its verdict at a later date in accordance with the law."

Meanwhile, family members and contacts of the two Canadian men have said that they are being held in poor conditions and denied outside contact, reported CNN. Both the United States and Canada have repeatedly called for Kovrig and Spavor's release, denouncing their detention as political and arbitrary.

As Chinese courts have a conviction rate of more than 99 per cent, observers say the release of the two men could now rest on a diplomatic solution. On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had slammed China's treatment of two of its nationals there, saying it threatens both 'respect for the rule of law' and Beijing's relationships with Western nations.

"China needs to understand that it is not just about two Canadians. It is about the respect for the rule of law and relationships with a broad range of Western countries that is at play with the arbitrary detention and the coercive diplomacy they have engaged in," said Trudeau in a press briefing, reported CBC News. Sino-Canadian relations have soured after the arrest of Meng and two Canadian nationals in China and have been further exacerbated by Ottawa's condemnation of Beijing's national security law implemented in Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU has committed to allow contractual vaccine exports, UK minister says

Britain said on Monday it would remind the European Union of its commitment to allow vaccine manufacturers to fulfill orders, including the export of shots to Britain, after speculation of a vaccine trade war heated up.One thing I think we ...

Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Deswal attain World No. 1 spots after ISSF WC heroics

Indias 10m Air Pistol shooters Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal have attained the number one rankings after their heroics in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at Dr. Karni Singh S...

Anil Deshmukh will not step down unless allegations are proved, says Nawab Malik

Amid Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders demanding state Home Minister Anil Deshmukhs resignation over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh allegations against him, Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister ...

Richa Chadha excited to reunite with 'Fukrey' gang for upcoming installment

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Monday expressed her excitement on reuniting with her Fukrey team for the third installment of the comedy franchise. The Section 375 actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a boomerang clip, that showed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021