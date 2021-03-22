Nepal President leaves for 2-day state visit to Bangladesh

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday left for a two-day state visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of her Bangladeshi counterpart President Abdul Hamid. Bhandari departed for Dhaka in a Nepal Airlines flight from Tribhuvan International Airport, reported The Himalayan Times.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Nepal informed that the Nepali delegation, accompanying the President, includes Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, along with secretaries and senior officials of MoFA, the Office of the President, and other relevant ministries. During the visit, President Bhandari will attend the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, in Dhaka. On the occasion, she will deliver a statement on 'Nepal-Bangladesh Relations and Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary', as reported by The Himalayan Times.

She will also hold talks with the President of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban. The President is also scheduled to visit the Embassy of Nepal, meet Nepali nationals in Bangladesh, and attend the luncheon to be hosted in her honour by the Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh. (ANI)

