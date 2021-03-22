Left Menu

Myanmar's envoy to UN calls for 'coordinated, tougher' sanctions against military

Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Kyaw Moe Tun has called on the international community to toughen its sanctions against the country's military, following increasing violence in the aftermath of February 1 coup.

ANI | New York | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:18 IST
Myanmar's UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Kyaw Moe Tun has called on the international community to toughen its sanctions against the country's military, following increasing violence in the aftermath of February 1 coup. In an interview with NHK World, Kyaw said that the international community should take action against the military by all means, adding that the sanctions should be 'coordinated, targeted and tougher'.

He has been staying on as UN Ambassador despite being removed by the military as the country's envoy after condemning the junta at the UN General Assembly. He is currently facing an arrest warrant after being charged with high treason. CNN quoted Myanmar state television MRTV as announcing on Saturday evening that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun had "abused the power and responsibilities of a permanent ambassador" and that he "betrays the country."

Meanwhile, Myanmar's local media quoted a speech by the military leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, in which he said the country must be protected from external threats, reported NHK World. Severe crackdowns on anti-coup protesters may occur in the run-up to a ceremony planned for Saturday to mark a military commemoration, say analysts.

A local humans rights group issued a statement where it said that the death toll in the military's violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrations since February 1 has reached 247. On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. (ANI)

