About 18,000 people evacuated in Australia after floods

Around 18,000 people have left their homes in New South Wales, South Eastern Australia, due to severe floods caused by heavy rains, Gladys Berejiklian, the state's Prime Minister, said on Monday.

ANI | New South Wales | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

New South Wales [Australia], March 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Around 18,000 people have left their homes in New South Wales, South Eastern Australia, due to severe floods caused by heavy rains, Gladys Berejiklian, the state's Prime Minister, said on Monday. "There are around 15,000 people who have been evacuated from the Mid-North Coast from their homes. In the Nepean, Richmond Valley region, Hawkesbury region there have been 3,000 evacuations to date", Berejiklian said during a briefing.

The state's Prime Minister added that heavy rains would continue, calling for locals to be careful. According to media, the New South Wales authorities have opened evacuation centres amid the flooding since Friday. More than 200 schools were closed, and most roads are blocked. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

