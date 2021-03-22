Left Menu

Russia registers 9,284 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 9,284 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,299 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,466,153, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:00 IST
Russia registers 9,284 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russia registered 9,284 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,299 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,466,153, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. "Over the past day, 9,284 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,015 cases (10.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,466,153, with the rate of increase at 0.21 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,586 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,511 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 865 new cases, down from 881 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 646 new cases, down from 648 on Sunday. No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 361 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 371 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 95.391. Total recoveries increased by 7,790 over the given period, down from 8,743 the day before, and reached 4,077,185.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Another senior woman leader resigns from Congress in Kerala

Eds Adds details Wayanad Ker, Mar 22 PTI In yet another blow to the Congress in poll-bound Kerala, AICC member and KPCC Vice- President K C Rosakutty on Monday resigned from the partys primary membershipand decided to associate with the rul...

Trump could be culpable for his role in US Capitol riot: ex-prosecutor

Former president Donald Trump could be culpable for his role in the January 6 US Capitol riot, an ex-top prosecutor who previously led the criminal investigation into the incident said.Michael Sherwin, the former acting DC US attorney, also...

Gujarat: 1,128 labourers have died in accidents in 2 years

A total of 1,128 labourers attached to the agricultural and construction sectors have died due to accidents in the last two years in Gujarat, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.Responding to a set of questions during Question Hour, s...

EU agrees China sanctions over Xinjiang abuses; first in three decades

European Union foreign ministers formally agreed on Monday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, one EU diplomat said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square cra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021