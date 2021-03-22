Left Menu

Afghan FM Mohd Haneef Atmar arrives in India

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:21 IST
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar arriving in India. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi on Monday. He was received by an Indian diplomat upon his arrival.

According to the schedule released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Atmar will meet with the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House at 6 pm. Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India had earlier sent COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Afghanistan to aid its fight against the virus.

Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundza has termed India as the most reliable regional partner and the largest regional contributor to development. He thanked the Indian government for providing defence and security assistance by helping with military hardware and providing "much-needed training opportunities to many of our cadets." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

