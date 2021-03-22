Left Menu

Nepal reports 77 new coronavirus cases, nationwide tally reaches 275,906

Nepal reported 77 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases so far to 275,906.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal reported 77 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases so far to 275,906. Following the surge in COVID-19 cases due to a possible second wave, Nepal's Ministry of Health has alerted the public to take precautions, as reported by The Himalayan News.

In the last 24 hours, 34 cases surfaced in the Kathmandu district, Lalitpur reported five cases, while two new cases were reported from Bhaktapur. Likewise, 106 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 271,921 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 98.6 per cent, according to The Himalayan News.

Nepal's active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 969. The nationwide death toll stands at 3,016. No Covid-related fatality was reported today. According to the health ministry, 3,181 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

