Afghanistan govt pledges to avenge attack on ANA helicopters in Wardak

The Afghanistan Ministry of Defence has pledged to take revenge for the attack on a military helicopter in Maidan Wardak which took place last week. According to Khaama Press, a spokesman for the ministry, Fawad Aman told the media on Saturday that based on the investigations and evidence, the Afghan Air Force helicopter was shot down by Alipur's militia in Behsud.

Aman said that the MoD would "revenge the attacks at any cost". The attack happened in the wee hours on Thursday when ANA helicopters were transferring security force members, equipment and food. One of the choppers was shot down by Alipur militias in the Behsud district of Maidan Wardak.

Advertisement

According to reports, Alipur is a local militiaman in the region reportedly backed by outsiders to disrupt security situations. Sami Sadat, commander of the 215th Maiwand Corps wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, that "security forces will arrest the killers of Karim Rahimi and his comrades and all the supporters of puppet Alipur, his group and his supporters" in Behsud, Kabul, and other parts of the country", as reported by Khaama Press.

The commander in the plight to seek justice has ordered his men and the Afghan National Security Forces (ANDSF) to target, destroy and wipe Alipur and his followers with "great pride" anywhere they find them. Alipur's militants have shot down the Afghan Army's helicopter in Behsud district of Maidan Wardak on Thursday in which nine people including four pilots were killed. Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani assuredly told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that he would arrest the killers of the deceased soldiers and pilots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)