Left Menu

AstraZeneca vaccine is 79 pct effective against symptomatic Covid-19, says company

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine showed 79 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease and 100 per cent efficacy against severe disease and hospitalisation in a new, US-based clinical trial, the company said Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:38 IST
AstraZeneca vaccine is 79 pct effective against symptomatic Covid-19, says company
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine showed 79 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease and 100 per cent efficacy against severe disease and hospitalisation in a new, US-based clinical trial, the company said Monday. The findings from the new Phase 3 trial, which included more than 32,000 participants, may boost confidence in the vaccine, which was originally developed by the University of Oxford, as reported by CNN.

The trial showed that the vaccine was well-tolerated and identified no safety concerns, the company said. An independent committee "found no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterized by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine," according to AstraZeneca. The new data came from a Phase 3 clinical trial conducted in the US, Chile, and Peru.

According to CNN, in the trial, more than 32,000 volunteers were recruited across all ages who received either two doses of the vaccine or a placebo vaccine at a four-week interval. Oxford said the findings add "to previous trial data from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa, as well as real-world impact data from the United Kingdom".

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine became the subject of controversy earlier in the month when a number of European countries including Norway, France, and Denmark decided to temporarily suspend its rollout due to reports of blood clotting in patients post-inoculation. An emergency investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) was done on Thursday which revealed that the vaccine is "safe and effective" in preventing coronavirus and "not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots".

Co-designer of the vaccine and professor of Vaccinology at Oxford University Sarah Gilbert hailed the data for providing "further confirmation of the safety and effectiveness" of the vaccine, read CNN. Lead investigator for the vaccine and professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity at Oxford University Andrew Pollard said the AstraZeneca data was "consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials", adding that he expected a "strong impact against COVID-19 across all ages and for people of all different backgrounds from the widespread use of the vaccine".

The data will be sent to the US regulators, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as part of an application for emergency authorization of the vaccine in the country, AstraZeneca said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No outsider in politics, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Partys Vanathi Srinivasan, his opponent from Coimbatore South constituency, saying that it was faulty logic, in the context of Indian politics, to call someone an...

World's top emitters a long way from aligning with climate goals

The worlds biggest carbon-emitting companies are far from aligning with the Paris Climate Agreement, a report by the leading climate-focused investor group showed on Monday. Climate Action 100, whose 575 members manage 54 trillion in assets...

150 kg ganja seized in Coimbatore, couple held

Police have seized 150 kg of ganja and arrested a couple from a house near here.Police raided the house late Sunday evening and seized 75 packets containing two kg ganja each.The husband and wife have been remanded to judicial custody, poli...

Spain extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds, La Vanguardia says

Spains public health commission has decided to extend the age range for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65 year olds from a previous range of 18-55 years, La Vanguardia newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.Spain will resume ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021