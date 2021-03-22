Left Menu

Indonesia reports 5,744 new COVID-19 cases, 161 more deaths

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,744 within one day to 1,465,928, with the death toll adding by 161 to 39,711, the health ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:02 IST
Indonesia reports 5,744 new COVID-19 cases, 161 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,744 within one day to 1,465,928, with the death toll adding by 161 to 39,711, the health ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 7,177 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,297,967.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,474 new cases, West Java 1,253, Central Java 741, Banten 440 and East Java 270.

No new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely West Kalimantan and Southeast Sulawesi. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No outsider in politics, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Partys Vanathi Srinivasan, his opponent from Coimbatore South constituency, saying that it was faulty logic, in the context of Indian politics, to call someone an...

World's top emitters a long way from aligning with climate goals

The worlds biggest carbon-emitting companies are far from aligning with the Paris Climate Agreement, a report by the leading climate-focused investor group showed on Monday. Climate Action 100, whose 575 members manage 54 trillion in assets...

150 kg ganja seized in Coimbatore, couple held

Police have seized 150 kg of ganja and arrested a couple from a house near here.Police raided the house late Sunday evening and seized 75 packets containing two kg ganja each.The husband and wife have been remanded to judicial custody, poli...

Spain extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds, La Vanguardia says

Spains public health commission has decided to extend the age range for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65 year olds from a previous range of 18-55 years, La Vanguardia newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.Spain will resume ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021