Left Menu

Gunmen kill at least 40 civilians in west Niger

At least 40 civilians were killed Sunday night by unidentified gunmen in several locations in Niger's western region of Tahoua, close to the border with Mali, a security source told Xinhua on Monday.

ANI | Niamey | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:16 IST
Gunmen kill at least 40 civilians in west Niger
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Niamey [Niger], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 40 civilians were killed Sunday night by unidentified gunmen in several locations in Niger's western region of Tahoua, close to the border with Mali, a security source told Xinhua on Monday. According to the source, who requested anonymity, the perpetrators, coming in large numbers on motorcycles, attacked Intazayenne, Bakorate and other locations, burnt down houses and opened fire on the local population.

Last week, 58 civilians were killed by suspected terrorists in the same area. Western Niger has in recent years suffered terrorist attacks on security personnel and civilians, despite the presence of French anti-terror troops.

In January 2020, 100 civilians were killed by terrorists in the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye in this region. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No outsider in politics, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Partys Vanathi Srinivasan, his opponent from Coimbatore South constituency, saying that it was faulty logic, in the context of Indian politics, to call someone an...

World's top emitters a long way from aligning with climate goals

The worlds biggest carbon-emitting companies are far from aligning with the Paris Climate Agreement, a report by the leading climate-focused investor group showed on Monday. Climate Action 100, whose 575 members manage 54 trillion in assets...

150 kg ganja seized in Coimbatore, couple held

Police have seized 150 kg of ganja and arrested a couple from a house near here.Police raided the house late Sunday evening and seized 75 packets containing two kg ganja each.The husband and wife have been remanded to judicial custody, poli...

Spain extends use of AstraZeneca vaccine to 18-65 year olds, La Vanguardia says

Spains public health commission has decided to extend the age range for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to 18-65 year olds from a previous range of 18-55 years, La Vanguardia newspaper said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.Spain will resume ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021