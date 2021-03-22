Left Menu

Bhutan PM thanks PM Modi for additional 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday said that the country had received additional 400,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from India, making possible the nationwide rollout of the vaccination programme against COVID-19.

ANI | Thimphu | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:11 IST
Bhutan PM thanks PM Modi for additional 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Another consignment of COVID-19 vaccine from India arrives in Bhutan (Photo Credit: Twitter/PM Bhutan). Image Credit: ANI

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday said that the country had received additional 400,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from India, making possible the nationwide rollout of the vaccination programme against COVID-19. In a tweet, the Bhutan Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prayed that these gestures during the pandemic turn into boundless blessings for the people of India.

"Pleased to receive additional 400,000 doses of Covishield, making possible the nationwide rollout of our vaccination program. People of Bhutan and I remain grateful to PM Narendra Modi, we pray these gestures during the pandemic turn into boundless blessings for the people of India," he said. Covishield is manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji said in a tweet that India had offered unconditional support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "Received the precious gift of another 400,000 doses of Covidshield vaccines from our friend, India, today. Profoundly grateful to the government of India, PMO India, Dr S Jaishankar and Ruchira Kamboj for the unconditional support in our fight against the pandemic," he said.

India delivered the first consignment of 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Bhutan in January this year making it the first country to receive the gift from India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary approves 2 more vaccines from outside EU amid spike

Hungary has issued initial approval to two more COVID-19 vaccines from outside the European Unions common procurement program, officials said Monday, further expanding the national supply of jabs that has given the country one of the highes...

U.S. sanctions two Xinjiang-linked Chinese officials -Treasury Department website

The United States on Monday announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to Chinas Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims have been the victims of genocide.An announcement on the website of the Treasury Department...

RBI imposes Rs 15 lakh penalty on Fedbank Financial Services

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on Fedbank Financial Services Limited, Mumbai. The penalty has been imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by the Reserve B...

Amarinder trashes Kejriwal's allegation of Cong govt failing to fulfil poll promises in Punjab

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday trashed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwals allegation that the Congress government in Punjab had failed to fulfil its poll promises.Kejriwal had on Sunday slammed the Amarinder Singh-led governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021