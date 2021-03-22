'Japan to work with India to tackle water-related challenges'

Left Menu

Japan is committed to working with India to tackle water-related challenges in the world, Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki said on Monday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Japan is committed to working with India to tackle water-related challenges in the world, Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki said on Monday. Suzuki also said that there has been steady progress in cooperation between the two countries in the water sector including in river rejuvenation and irrigation.

"On World Water Day, I reaffirm Japan's commitment to work with India to tackle water-related challenges in the world. Pleased with the steady progress of Japan India cooperation in the water sector, including water supply, sanitation, river rejuvenation and irrigation," Suzuki said in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign on World Water Day, which is observed every year on March 22.

The campaign will be undertaken across the country, in both rural and urban areas, with the theme "catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls". (ANI)

