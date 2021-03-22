India now famous for helping world, says Iranian envoy Chegani on vaccine diplomacy

Left Menu

Lauding the efforts by India to provide Covid-19 vaccines to other countries, Iran's ambassador to India Dr Ali Chegeni on Monday said that India is "now famous" in helping all the countries in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:01 IST
Iran's ambassador to India Dr Ali Chegeni . Image Credit: ANI

Lauding the efforts by India to provide Covid-19 vaccines to other countries, Iran's ambassador to India Dr Ali Chegeni on Monday said that India is "now famous" in helping all the countries in the world. Speaking exclusively to ANI, the Iranian envoy also said that his own country has also developed the Covid 19 vaccine and is sharing knowledge with India.

"This initiative by India is appreciated by (countries) all over the world especially in my country as we received some doses of the India-made vaccine. We also developed our own vaccine and we are sharing knowledge between Iran and India. We have very good cooperation in this field. India is now famous in helping all the countries in the world. We also appreciate them from our side too," Chegani told ANI here. On the occasion of Navroz, the Iranian envoy emphasised the close connection between the two countries and said that the event is a message of friendship and coexistence.

"India and Iran are very close in nature, in geography and culture. This is a message of friendship, coexisting and leaving the enmity and going towards friendship," he added. Talking about the takeaway from the Navroz occasion, the envoy said, "Message of Navroz in all over the world, especially in the south and west Asia, is the message of coexisting in harmony, friendship and brotherhood. So this is a very good message for mankind to understand each other belonging from any religion, sect, ethnical attitude goes to unity, friendship, brothership and solving the problem."

The Iranian embassy in India celebrated Navroz, Iranian New Year by organising a cultural event with chief guest Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Recently, India Sent Iran 500,000 doses of Indian Covid vaccine Covaxin. India has already dispatched 125,000 doses of Covaxin, produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, to the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

