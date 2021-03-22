Violence in Myanmar reaches unbearable limits, not justified: German Foreign Minister

Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister said on Monday that the violence against people who were protesting the Military Coup in Myanmar has crossed unbearable limits and is not justified. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 250 people died during the clashes with police and military forces.

"It is unacceptable that we see the rampage of violence there. The number of casualties reached unbearable proportions. It is inevitable that sanctions will be imposed. But they will be targeted at those responsible for human rights violations. We do not want to punish the population," Maas said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Sputnik reported. Will keep working no maintaining civil society and to bring out a peaceful settlement, the minister stated.

Earlier in February, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory. (ANI)

