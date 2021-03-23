At least six, including police officer, killed in Colorado shooting

Left Menu

At least six people, including a police officer, were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, the US state of Colorado on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported citing law enforcement officials.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least six people, including a police officer, were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, the US state of Colorado on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported citing law enforcement officials. Earlier, CNN reported that a shirtless man was seen taken from the supermarket, which was appeared to be cuffed as police escorted him away. The Boulder Police informed that a person of interest is in custody. "He was injured and is being treated for his injury."

"We have multiple victims who lost their lives. One of the victims is a Boulder police officer. Asking media to honor families' privacy," the Boulder Police Department tweeted. "Investigation is underway. Crime scene analysts are inside the building processing evidence. No numbers about fatalities will be released until families are notified."

US President Joe Biden has been informed of the Boulder supermarket shooting that reportedly left several people dead, informed White House spokesperson Jen Psaki. "The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments," Psaki tweeted.

Last week, a gunman shot eight people dead at massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia. (ANI)

